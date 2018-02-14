Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

ICE Lawyer Charged With Stealing Immigrants' Identities To Commit Bank Fraud

By Laurel Wamsley
Published February 14, 2018 at 2:48 PM EST
Raphael Sanchez, a chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been charged with stealing immigrants' identities.
Raphael Sanchez, a chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been charged with stealing immigrants' identities.

While their cases were in various stages of immigration proceedings, seven people had their identities stolen by the chief counsel for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Seattle, according to a filing by the Justice Department.

Raphael Sanchez devised a scheme to use the immigrants' identities in order to defraud financial institutions including American Express, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, according to the filing, which was entered in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Sanchez resigned from the agency on Monday, The Associated Press reports. He is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, occurring between October 2013 and October 2017.

The filing cites an example of a communication by Sanchez with intent to defraud. It describes an email sent in April 2016 from Sanchez's work email to his Yahoo account, containing an energy bill addressed to a Chinese national identified only as R.H. The email also included a photo of R.H.'s U.S. permanent resident card and a copy of the biographical page from his Chinese passport. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that Sanchez used R.H's information to pay the energy bill.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. The AP explains that the charging document in Sanchez's case is used when the defendant has waived his right to be indicted by a grand jury, indicating that a plea agreement is likely.

The Washington Post notes that ICE agents in the state have been active in President Trump's immigration crackdown: "They arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants in September's 'Operation Safe City' operation, a four-day effort in which the administration targeted 'sanctuary cities' around the country, including Seattle, where local officials do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley
More Stories