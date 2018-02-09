Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Short Government Shutdown Over; Winter Olympics Open

By Korva Coleman
Published February 9, 2018 at 11:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Signs 2 Year Spending Pact.

-- Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Pyeongchang Welcomes The World.

-- Jill Messick, Hollywood Producer, Embroiled In Weinstein Scandal, Dies In Suicide.

-- U.S. Stock Market Opens Higher After A Tumultuous Week.

-- Lawyer Says Film '15:17 To Paris' Would Prejudice Train Attack Jury.

-- L.L. Bean Scraps Legendary Lifetime Return Policy.

And here are more early headlines:

Significant Winter Storm In The Upper Plains, Midwest. ()

Syria, Russia Pound Rebels And Civilians In Damascus Suburb. (Reuters)

NASA Says An Asteroid Will Pass Close By Earth Today. (JPL)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
