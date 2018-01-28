2018 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
The complete list of nominees and winners from the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
GENERAL FIELD
Record Of The Year
WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
" Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
Album Of The Year
WINNER: 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
4:44 -Jay Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama - Lorde
Song Of The Year
WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
"Despacito" - Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters
"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters
"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters
"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters
Best New Artist
WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: "Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" – Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - P!nk
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: "Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé
Triplicate - Bob Dylan
In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER:÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
Kaleidoscope EP -Coldplay
Lust For Life - Lana Del Rey
Evolve - Imagine Dragons
Rainbow - Kesha
Joanne - Lady Gaga
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
WINNER: "Tonite" – LCD Soundsystem
"Bambro Koyo Ganda" - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
"Cola - CamelPhat & Elderbrook
"Andromeda" - Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
"Line Of Sight" - ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue -Kraftwerk
Migration -Bonobo
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
A Moment Apart –ODESZA
What Now -Sylvan Esso
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNERPrototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion
What If - The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit - Alex Han
Mount Royal - Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Bad Hombre - Antonio Sanchez
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
WINNER "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" - Chris Cornell
"Run" - Foo Fighters
"No Good" - Kaleo
"Go To War" - Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
WINNER "Sultan's Curse" - Mastodon
"Invisible Enemy" - August Burns Red
"Black Hoodie" - Body Count
"Forever" - Code Orange
"Clockworks" - Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
WINNER:"Run" - Foo Fighters, songwriters
"Atlas, Rise!" - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters
"Blood In The Cut" - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters
"Go To War" - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters
"The Stage" - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters
Best Rock Album
WINNER: A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Sleep Well Beast –The National
Everything Now - Arcade Fire
Humanz - Gorillaz
American Dream - LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy - Father John Misty
R&B
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: "That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars
"Get You" - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
"Distraction" - Kehlani
"High" - Ledisi
"The Weekend" - SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: "Redbone" – Childish Gambino
"Laugh And Move On" - The Baylor Project
"What I'm Feelin'" - Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
"All The Way" - Ledisi
"Still" - Mali Music
Best R&B Song
WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
"First Began" - PJ Morton, songwriter
"Location" - Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters
"Redbone" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
"Supermodel" - Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters
Best Urban Contemporary Album
WINNER: Starboy –The Weeknd
Free 6LACK - 6LACK
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
American Teen - Khalid
Ctrl - SZA
Best R&B Album
WINNER: 24K Magic –Bruno Mars
Freudian - Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule - Ledisi
Gumbo - PJ Morton
Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild
RAP
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: "HUMBLE." – Kendrick Lamar
"Bounce Back" - Big Sean
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"4:44" - Jay Z
"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: "LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS - 6LACK
"Crew" - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" - Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore" - SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
WINNER: "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"Bodak Yellow" - Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters
"Chase Me" - Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters
"Sassy" - Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters
"The Story Of O.J." - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters
Best Rap Album
WINNER: DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
4:44 - Jay Z
Culture - Migos
Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody
Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER "Either Way" - Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt
"Losing You" - Alison Krauss
"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert
"I Could Use A Love Song" - Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER "Better Man" - Little Big Town
"It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne
"My Old Man" - Zac Brown Band
"You Look Good" - Lady Antebellum
"Drinkin' Problem" - Midland
Best Country Song
WINNER: "Broken Halos" - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters
"Better Man" - Taylor Swift, songwriter
"Body Like A Back Road" - Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters
"Drinkin' Problem" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters
"Tin Man" - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters
Best Country Album
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah -Kenny Chesney
Heart Break -Lady Antebellum
The Breaker -Little Big Town
Life Changes -Thomas Rhett
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
WINNERDancing On Water - Peter Kater
Reflection - Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro
Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
WINNER"Miles Beyond" - John McLaughlin, soloist
"Can't Remember Why" - Sara Caswell, soloist
"Dance Of Shiva" - Billy Childs, soloist
"Whisper Not" - Fred Hersch, soloist
"Ilimba" - Chris Potter, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
WINNERDreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Journey - The Baylor Project
A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNERRebirth - Billy Childs
Uptown, Downtown - Bill Charlap Trio
Project Freedom -Joey DeFrancesco & The People
Open Book - Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is The Dream -Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNERBringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band
MONK'estra Vol. 2 - John Beasley
Jigsaw - Alan Ferber Big Band
Homecoming - Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind - Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio
Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter -Antonio Adolfo
Oddara - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos -Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico - Miguel Zenón
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER"Never Have To Be Alone" - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters
"Too Hard Not To" - Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters
"You Deserve It" - JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters
"Better Days" - Le'Andria
"My Life" - The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER "What A Beautiful Name" - Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
"Oh My Soul" - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman, songwriters
"Clean" - Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter
"Even If" - MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters
"Hills And Valleys" - Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
WINNER Let Them Fall In Love - CeCe Winans
Crossover: Live From Music City - Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria
Close - Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song - Anita Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
WINNERChain Breaker - Zach Williams
Rise - Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher
Lifer – MercyMe
Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNERSing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope- Reba McEntire
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family - Volume 1 - The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus - Larry Cordle
Resurrection - Joseph Habedank
Hope For All Nations - Karen Peck & New River
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
WINNEREl Dorado – Shakira
Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
WINNERResidente – Residente
Ayo - Bomba Estéreo
Pa' Fuera - C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas De Hielo - Jorge Drexler
El Paradise - Los Amigos Invisibles
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
WINNERArriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas
Ni Diablo Ni Santo - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos - Alex Campos
Zapateando En El Norte - Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNERSalsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Albita – Albita
Art Of The Arrangement - Doug Beavers
Gente Valiente - Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible - Diego El Cigala
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER"Killer Diller Blues" - Alabama Shakes
"Let My Mother Live" - Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Arkansas Farmboy" - Glen Campbell
"Steer Your Way" - Leonard Cohen
"I Never Cared For You" - Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song
WINNER"If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell, songwriter
"Cumberland Gap" - David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters
"I Wish You Well" - Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters
"It Ain't Over Yet" - Rodney Crowell, songwriter
"My Only True Friend" - Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)
Best Americana Album
WINNERThe Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Southern Blood - Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day -Brent Cobb
Beast Epic -Iron & Wine
Brand New Day -The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER (TIE) Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters
WINNER (TIE) All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Fiddler's Dream - Michael Cleveland
Original - Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite - Noam Pikelny
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER Blue & Lonesome- The Rolling Stones
Migration Blues - Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm- Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth
Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album
WINNERMental Illness - Aimee Mann
Semper Femina-Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts -Offa Rex
You Don't Own Me Anymore -The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple -Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNERKalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers
Top Of The Mountain -Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho'okena 3.0 -Ho'okena
Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] -Northern Cree
Pua Kiele -Josh Tatofi
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
WINNERStony Hill - Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Chronology –Chronixx
Lost In Paradise -Common Kings
Wash House Ting -J Boog
Avrakedabra -Morgan Heritage
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album
WINNERShaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Memoria De Los Sentidos - Vicente Amigo
Para Mi –Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos -Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Elwan -Tinariwen
CHILDREN'S
Best Children's Album
WINNER Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb
Brighter Side -Gustafer Yellowgold
Lemonade -Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke -Alphabet Rockers
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World -Ladysmith Black Mambazo
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
WINNERThe Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry -Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders )-Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
WINNER The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas -Dave Chappelle
Cinco-Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld -Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust -Sarah Silverman
What Now? -Kevin Hart
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER Dear Evan Hansen - Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, BenPlatt, Will Roland & Jennifer Laura Thompson, principal soloists; Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists
Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists
Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
WINNERLa La Land (Various Artists) Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer
Baby Driver - (Various Artists) Edgar Wright, compilation producer
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 - (Various Artists) James Gunn, compilation producer
Hidden Figures: The Album -(Various Artists) Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer
Moana: The Songs(Various Artists)Opetaia Foa'i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
WINNERLa La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer
Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk -Hans Zimmer, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 7 -Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures -Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
WINNERHow Far I'll Go- Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter
City Of Stars -Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters
I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters
Never Give Up -Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
Stand Up For Something -Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER"Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
"Alkaline"-Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
"Choros #3" - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
"Warped Cowboy" - Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
WINNER"Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra" From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
"All Hat, No Saddle" - Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"White Christmas" - Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER"Putin" - Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
"Another Day Of Sun" - Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
"Every Time We Say Goodbye" - Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)
"I Like Myself" - Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
"I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York" - ShellyBerg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package
WINNER (TIE)El Orisha De La Rosa- Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz)
WINNER (TIE) Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Mura Masa -Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
Sleep Well Beast -Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
Solid State -Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNERThe Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - LawrenceAzerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta-Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014) -Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)
May 1977: Get Shown The Light -Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares -Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
NOTES
Best Album Notes
WINNERLive At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - LynellGeorge, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth -Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition -Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin -Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute -David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams -Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album
WINNERLeonard Bernstein - The Composer -Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta-Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955-Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa -NicolasSheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams -Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WINNER24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Every Where Is Some Where-Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
Is This The Life We Really Want? -Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
Natural Conclusion-Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
No Shape-Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
WINNER Greg Kurstin
Calvin Harris
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Best Remixed Recording
WINNERYou Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)-Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)-SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)-Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix) -Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
SURROUND SOUND
Best Surround Sound Album
WINNER Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man -Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
So Is My Love -Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
3-D The Catalogue -FritzHilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
Tyberg: Masses -Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs -Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man -Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies -Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Tyberg: Masses -John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
WINNER David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNERShostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio -Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Concertos For Orchestra -Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches -Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente -Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 -Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
WINNERBerg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)
Berg: Lulu -Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay -David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles-Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Ottone -George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel -Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Andrei Serov; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
WINNERBryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
Handel: Messiah -Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
Mansurian: Requiem -Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
Music Of The Spheres -Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
Tyberg: Masses -Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNERDeath & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 –Arcangelo
Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert -Stile Antico
Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann -Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 -Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNERTranscendental - Daniil Trifonov
Bach: The French Suites-Murray Perahia
Haydn: Cello Concertos-Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
Levina: The Piano Concertos -Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 -Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
WINNERCrazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio -Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas -Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
Gods & Monsters -Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music -Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift -Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Barbara -Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir -Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
Les Routes De L'Esclavage -Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger -Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
WINNERViola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Concerto For Orchestra-Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Track from: Concertos For Orchestra
Picture Studies -Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Requiem -Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
Songs Of Solitude -Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
WINNER "Humble." - Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers)
"Up All Night" – Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)
"Makeba" – Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)
"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)
"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)
Best Music Film
WINNERThe Defiant Ones (Various Artists) - Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
One More Time With Feeling(Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) - Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
Long Strange Trip(The Grateful Dead)-Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
Soundbreaking(Various Artists )- Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
Two Trains Runnin'(Various Artists) - Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.