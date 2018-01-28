Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

2018 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

By Jacob Ganz
Published January 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM EST
Alessia Cara accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Alessia Cara accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The complete list of nominees and winners from the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
" Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
4:44 -Jay Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama - Lorde

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
"Despacito" - Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters
"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters
"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters
"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" – Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - P!nk

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: "Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé
Triplicate - Bob Dylan
In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER:÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
Kaleidoscope EP -Coldplay
Lust For Life - Lana Del Rey
Evolve - Imagine Dragons
Rainbow - Kesha
Joanne - Lady Gaga

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: "Tonite" – LCD Soundsystem
"Bambro Koyo Ganda" - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
"Cola - CamelPhat & Elderbrook
"Andromeda" - Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
"Line Of Sight" - ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue -Kraftwerk
Migration -Bonobo
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
A Moment Apart –ODESZA
What Now -Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNERPrototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion
What If - The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit - Alex Han
Mount Royal - Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Bad Hombre - Antonio Sanchez

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

WINNER "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" - Chris Cornell
"Run" - Foo Fighters
"No Good" - Kaleo
"Go To War" - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

WINNER "Sultan's Curse" - Mastodon
"Invisible Enemy" - August Burns Red
"Black Hoodie" - Body Count
"Forever" - Code Orange
"Clockworks" - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

WINNER:"Run" - Foo Fighters, songwriters
"Atlas, Rise!" - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters
"Blood In The Cut" - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters
"Go To War" - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters
"The Stage" - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters

Best Rock Album

WINNER: A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Sleep Well Beast –The National
Everything Now - Arcade Fire
Humanz - Gorillaz
American Dream - LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy - Father John Misty

R&B

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: "That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars
"Get You" - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
"Distraction" - Kehlani
"High" - Ledisi
"The Weekend" - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: "Redbone" – Childish Gambino
"Laugh And Move On" - The Baylor Project
"What I'm Feelin'" - Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
"All The Way" - Ledisi
"Still" - Mali Music

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
"First Began" - PJ Morton, songwriter
"Location" - Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters
"Redbone" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
"Supermodel" - Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: Starboy –The Weeknd
Free 6LACK - 6LACK
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
American Teen - Khalid
Ctrl - SZA

Best R&B Album

WINNER: 24K Magic –Bruno Mars
Freudian - Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule - Ledisi
Gumbo - PJ Morton
Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild

RAP

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: "HUMBLE." – Kendrick Lamar
"Bounce Back" - Big Sean
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"4:44" - Jay Z
"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS - 6LACK
"Crew" - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" - Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore" - SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

WINNER: "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"Bodak Yellow" - Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters
"Chase Me" - Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters
"Sassy" - Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters
"The Story Of O.J." - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
4:44 - Jay Z
Culture - Migos
Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody
Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER "Either Way" - Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt
"Losing You" - Alison Krauss
"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert
"I Could Use A Love Song" - Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER "Better Man" - Little Big Town
"It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne
"My Old Man" - Zac Brown Band
"You Look Good" - Lady Antebellum
"Drinkin' Problem" - Midland

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Broken Halos" - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters
"Better Man" - Taylor Swift, songwriter
"Body Like A Back Road" - Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters
"Drinkin' Problem" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters
"Tin Man" - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah -Kenny Chesney
Heart Break -Lady Antebellum
The Breaker -Little Big Town
Life Changes -Thomas Rhett

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

WINNERDancing On Water - Peter Kater
Reflection - Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro
Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER"Miles Beyond" - John McLaughlin, soloist
"Can't Remember Why" - Sara Caswell, soloist
"Dance Of Shiva" - Billy Childs, soloist
"Whisper Not" - Fred Hersch, soloist
"Ilimba" - Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNERDreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Journey - The Baylor Project
A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNERRebirth - Billy Childs
Uptown, Downtown - Bill Charlap Trio
Project Freedom -Joey DeFrancesco & The People
Open Book - Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is The Dream -Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNERBringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band
MONK'estra Vol. 2 - John Beasley
Jigsaw - Alan Ferber Big Band
Homecoming - Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind - Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio
Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter -Antonio Adolfo
Oddara - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos -Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico - Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER"Never Have To Be Alone" - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters
"Too Hard Not To" - Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters
"You Deserve It" - JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters
"Better Days" - Le'Andria
"My Life" - The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER "What A Beautiful Name" - Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
"Oh My Soul" - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman, songwriters
"Clean" - Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter
"Even If" - MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters
"Hills And Valleys" - Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

WINNER Let Them Fall In Love - CeCe Winans
Crossover: Live From Music City - Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria
Close - Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song - Anita Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNERChain Breaker - Zach Williams
Rise - Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher
Lifer – MercyMe
Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNERSing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope- Reba McEntire
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family - Volume 1 - The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus - Larry Cordle
Resurrection - Joseph Habedank
Hope For All Nations - Karen Peck & New River

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNEREl Dorado – Shakira
Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

WINNERResidente – Residente
Ayo - Bomba Estéreo
Pa' Fuera - C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas De Hielo - Jorge Drexler
El Paradise - Los Amigos Invisibles

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNERArriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas
Ni Diablo Ni Santo - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos - Alex Campos
Zapateando En El Norte - Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNERSalsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Albita – Albita
Art Of The Arrangement - Doug Beavers
Gente Valiente - Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible - Diego El Cigala

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER"Killer Diller Blues" - Alabama Shakes
"Let My Mother Live" - Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Arkansas Farmboy" - Glen Campbell
"Steer Your Way" - Leonard Cohen
"I Never Cared For You" - Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

WINNER"If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell, songwriter
"Cumberland Gap" - David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters
"I Wish You Well" - Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters
"It Ain't Over Yet" - Rodney Crowell, songwriter
"My Only True Friend" - Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Best Americana Album

WINNERThe Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Southern Blood - Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day -Brent Cobb
Beast Epic -Iron & Wine
Brand New Day -The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER (TIE) Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters
WINNER (TIE) All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Fiddler's Dream - Michael Cleveland
Original - Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite - Noam Pikelny

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER Blue & Lonesome- The Rolling Stones
Migration Blues - Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm- Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth
Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

WINNERMental Illness - Aimee Mann
Semper Femina-Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts -Offa Rex
You Don't Own Me Anymore -The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple -Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNERKalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers
Top Of The Mountain -Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho'okena 3.0 -Ho'okena
Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] -Northern Cree
Pua Kiele -Josh Tatofi

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

WINNERStony Hill - Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Chronology –Chronixx
Lost In Paradise -Common Kings
Wash House Ting -J Boog
Avrakedabra -Morgan Heritage

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

WINNERShaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Memoria De Los Sentidos - Vicente Amigo
Para Mi –Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos -Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Elwan -Tinariwen

CHILDREN'S

Best Children's Album

WINNER Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb
Brighter Side -Gustafer Yellowgold
Lemonade -Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke -Alphabet Rockers
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World -Ladysmith Black Mambazo

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

WINNERThe Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry -Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders )-Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

WINNER The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas -Dave Chappelle
Cinco-Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld -Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust -Sarah Silverman
What Now? -Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER Dear Evan Hansen - Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, BenPlatt, Will Roland & Jennifer Laura Thompson, principal soloists; Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists
Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists
Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNERLa La Land (Various Artists) Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer
Baby Driver - (Various Artists) Edgar Wright, compilation producer
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 - (Various Artists) James Gunn, compilation producer
Hidden Figures: The Album -(Various Artists) Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer
Moana: The Songs(Various Artists)Opetaia Foa'i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNERLa La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer
Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk -Hans Zimmer, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 7 -Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures -Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

WINNERHow Far I'll Go- Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter
City Of Stars -Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters
I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters
Never Give Up -Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
Stand Up For Something -Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER"Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
"Alkaline"-Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
"Choros #3" - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
"Warped Cowboy" - Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER"Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra" From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
"All Hat, No Saddle" - Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"White Christmas" - Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER"Putin" - Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
"Another Day Of Sun" - Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
"Every Time We Say Goodbye" - Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)
"I Like Myself" - Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
"I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York" - ShellyBerg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

WINNER (TIE)El Orisha De La Rosa- Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz)
WINNER (TIE) Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Mura Masa -Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
Sleep Well Beast -Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
Solid State -Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNERThe Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - LawrenceAzerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta-Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014) -Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)
May 1977: Get Shown The Light -Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares -Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes

WINNERLive At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - LynellGeorge, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth -Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition -Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin -Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute -David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams -Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

WINNERLeonard Bernstein - The Composer -Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta-Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955-Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa -NicolasSheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams -Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Every Where Is Some Where-Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
Is This The Life We Really Want? -Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
Natural Conclusion-Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
No Shape-Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER Greg Kurstin
Calvin Harris
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes

Best Remixed Recording

WINNERYou Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)-Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)-SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)-Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix) -Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

SURROUND SOUND

Best Surround Sound Album

WINNER Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man -Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
So Is My Love -Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
3-D The Catalogue -FritzHilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
Tyberg: Masses -Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs -Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man -Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies -Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Tyberg: Masses -John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

WINNER David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNERShostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio -Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Concertos For Orchestra -Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches -Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente -Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 -Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

WINNERBerg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)
Berg: Lulu -Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay -David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles-Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Ottone -George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel -Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Andrei Serov; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

WINNERBryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
Handel: Messiah -Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
Mansurian: Requiem -Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
Music Of The Spheres -Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
Tyberg: Masses -Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNERDeath & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 –Arcangelo
Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert -Stile Antico
Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann -Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 -Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNERTranscendental - Daniil Trifonov
Bach: The French Suites-Murray Perahia
Haydn: Cello Concertos-Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
Levina: The Piano Concertos -Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 -Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNERCrazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio -Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas -Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
Gods & Monsters -Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music -Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift -Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Barbara -Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir -Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
Les Routes De L'Esclavage -Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger -Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNERViola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Concerto For Orchestra-Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Track from: Concertos For Orchestra
Picture Studies -Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Requiem -Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
Songs Of Solitude -Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

WINNER "Humble." - Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers)
"Up All Night" – Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)
"Makeba" – Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)
"The Story Of O.J." – Jay Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)
"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)

Best Music Film

WINNERThe Defiant Ones (Various Artists) - Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
One More Time With Feeling(Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) - Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
Long Strange Trip(The Grateful Dead)-Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
Soundbreaking(Various Artists )- Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
Two Trains Runnin'(Various Artists) - Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer

