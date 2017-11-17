Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

The Largest Digital Camera In The World Takes Shape

By Joe Palca
Published November 17, 2017 at 4:51 AM EST
A technician examines the mirror on the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. Scientists at two national laboratories are currently building the components for an enormous digital camera that will capture images from the telescope.
A technician examines the mirror on the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. Scientists at two national laboratories are currently building the components for an enormous digital camera that will capture images from the telescope.

Astronomers in California are building the largest digital camera in the world. It will go on a giant telescope taking shape in Chile called the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope.

LSST is different from most large telescopes. Instead of staring at a tiny patch of the sky and taking essentially one snapshot in time, LSST will take a panorama of every part of the sky...and it will do so over and over and over. The idea is to see what's moving or changing in the heavens.

"That could be everything from asteroids, to variable stars, to supernova, to maybe new phenomenon that we don't know about yet," says Aaron Roodman, a physicist at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Roodman is the scientist in charge of the integration and testing of the camera.

Final assembly will take place at SLAC, and is still two years off. "Right now, every piece of the camera is under construction in various places," says Roodman. The sensors that will actual capture the light from stars are being assembled at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is shepherding the construction of the optical lenses. A device for putting different color filters in front of the camera lens is coming from France.

All these parts will come together in two-story tall clean room that was specially built at SLAC for the two-story tall camera.

"Clean room procedures are pretty common for working with CCD cameras," says Roodman. "A piece of dust on any of those surfaces, we'll really notice. It'll actually have a significant negative affect on the camera."

Roodman offers to take me inside the clean room. You can't just walk into a clean room. You have to put on gloves, a hat, booties and an extremely clean white coveralls. Fully garbed you look a bit like an Easter Bunny.

Once inside, Roodman points to a small box with cables coming out of it sitting on a lab bench. "All by itself this little unit is a 144-megapixel camera," he says. That's six times more megapixels than a high-end digital camera. There will be twenty-one of these boxes in the camera.

Now for the camera to work properly, and make sure all the stars it sees are in focus, everything in the camera has to be in exactly the right place.

Roodman says they have to measure things to an accuracy of two microns. That's about a twentieth of the thickness of human hair, depending, of course, on how thick your hair is.

Not all the preparation and testing of the camera is super high tech.

At another test bench, some graduate students are trying to make sure that the interior of a dark box is completely dark, and they're having a problem blocking out the glare from some LED lights mounted near the box. Roodman suggests putting some black tape over the lights. Then he laughs.

"This is the beauty of experimental physics," he says with a chuckle. "On the one hand, I'm interested in studying the makeup of the universe. But for today, we've got to make sure that the tape is blocking out all the light from some LEDs."

Roodman expects by 2020 astronomers should be able to start using his camera to study the makeup of the universe—presumably without the need for black tape.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR NewsMorning Edition
Joe Palca
Joe Palca is a science correspondent for NPR. Since joining NPR in 1992, Palca has covered a range of science topics — everything from biomedical research to astronomy. He is currently focused on the eponymous series, "Joe's Big Idea." Stories in the series explore the minds and motivations of scientists and inventors. Palca is also the founder of NPR Scicommers – A science communication collective.
See stories by Joe Palca
More Stories