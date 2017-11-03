Twitter Employee Blamed For Deleting President's Account

Updated at 2:25 p.m. ET

With the push of a button, an employee at Twitter accomplished for a brief few minutes on Thursday what President Trump's closest advisers have reportedly been trying unsuccessfully to do for months: shut down the seemingly never-ending tweet stream at @realDonaldTrump.

Perhaps it was an act of civil disobedience, or maybe just a "take this job and shove it" moment, but shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the president's personal account kicked back the error message "does not exist." By 7:03 p.m., it was up and running again and within about a half-hour, new presidential tweets were forthcoming.

The folks at Twitter leapt into action to find out what had happened. At first, they attributed the problem to "human error." But later, with no references to error or accident, the company said that an employee deactivated the account on his or her last day on the job.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The company later said, "We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again."

Not surprisingly, the brief outage has spawned an amusing array of reactions.

Twitter employee whose last day at work was spent deleting Trump's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/0qqMMCrJN7 — MzFightDiva40 (@MzFightDiva40) November 3, 2017

Trump’s Twitter was deactivated by a “Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”



!!! pic.twitter.com/9xYfL9SAVE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2017

New Twitter employee mistakenly deactivates Donald Trump's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/gZ50xWC2bo — Alex Marr #StaySafeSaveLives (@alexmarr98) November 3, 2017

And the president himself chimed in:

As for formal reactions, a spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to The Associated Press.

