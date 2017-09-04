Bringing The World Home To You

William And Kate Expecting Third Child

By Scott Neuman
Published September 4, 2017 at 4:20 PM EDT
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken in July.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken in July.

Kensington Palace has issued an official announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, are expecting their third child.

A statement from the palace said "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

The statement also added that the duchess was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that afflicted her during two previous pregnancies.

The announcement comes almost precisely three years after a similar one letting the world know that the couple was pregnant with their second, Charlotte (now aged 2), born on May 2, 2015.

Prince George, 4, third in line to the throne, was born on July 22, 2013.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

