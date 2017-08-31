Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Trump Administration Selects Contractors For Border Wall Prototypes

By Richard Gonzales
Published August 31, 2017 at 6:18 PM EDT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello speaks to reporters about choosing four contractors to build the first prototypes of the border wall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello speaks to reporters about choosing four contractors to build the first prototypes of the border wall.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the selection of four construction companies to build concrete prototypes of the wall President Trump plans to build along with border with Mexico.

Each prototype will be 30 feet tall and 30 feet wide, and cost between $400,000 and about $500,000.

The four companies are Caddell Construction of Montgomery, Ala.; Fisher Sand and Gravel/DBA Fisher Industries of Tempe, Ariz.; Texas Sterling Construction of Houston, Texas; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia, Miss.

President Trump last week said that he was prepared to shut down the government if lawmakers did not approve funds for building the "big, beautiful wall" he promised during his presidential campaign.

Trump initially insisted that Mexico would pay for the wall, but its leaders have flatly rejected that idea. Now the president wants Congress to fund it.

The Department of Homeland Security has estimated the cost of the wall at $21 billion. An MIT study puts the price tag at $38 billion.

The acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Ronald Vitiello, called the contractor selection "a significant milestone."

"This is the first tangible result of the action planning that has gone on. This is the use of the resources we had available for this year," Vitiello said in a Washington, D.C., news conference. This stage of the border wall project will be paid for with funds already appropriated by Congress for the current fiscal year.

The actual prototype construction will begin in about two weeks following discussions with the selected contractors about scheduling. They will have 30 days to complete their prototypes. Homeland Security officials will then take 30 to 60 days to test the prototypes to see if they can be penetrated or otherwise compromised.

Four more contractors will be selected who have proposed to build prototypes with materials other than concrete. That announcement is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
See stories by Richard Gonzales
More Stories