Top Stories: Harvey Affecting Louisiana; North Korean Missile Flies Over Japan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Louisiana's Governor Warns Residents To Brace For Harvey.

-- Japan Is On High Alert After North Korea Missile Launch.

-- Running Community Mourns David Torrence; Olympian Dies At 31.

And here are more early headlines:

Suicide Bombing Near Kabul Bank Kills At Least 5 People. (CBS/AP)

New York City Hikes Price For Cigarette Packs To $13. (Daily News)

Heat Wave Bakes Southern California. (Los Angeles Times)

Report: Columbia Claims Venezuelan Border Incursion. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.