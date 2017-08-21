Top Stories: Sailors Missing After Ship Crash; Confederate Statues Out At UT-Austin

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Search For 10 Missing Launched Off Singapore After U.S. Destroyer, Tanker Collide.

-- Driver Plows Into Bus Shelters In Southern France, Killing 1

Person.

-- Confederate Statues Are Coming Down At The University Of Texas.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Discuss U.S. Military Plan For Afghanistan Tonight. (AP)

Barcelona Attack Death Toll Increased To 15 People. (NBC)

Diplomatic Rift Stalls Qatari Pilgrims' Hajj To Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

U.S., South Korea Begin Annual Military Exercises. (New York Times)

Sierra Leone Landslide Death Toll Nears 500 People. (AP)

5 U.S. Troops Remain Missing Off Hawaii. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Kenneth Becomes Major Hurricane In Pacific, No Land Threat Seen. ()

British Big Ben's Bongs Are Stilled For Repairs. (Telegraph)

