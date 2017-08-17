Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mayor Doesn't Want Trump Visit; U.S. Military Denounces Racism

By Korva Coleman
Published August 17, 2017 at 9:09 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Phoenix Mayor Asks Trump To Delay Visit, Hoping For 'More Sound Judgment.'

-- Joint Chiefs Denounce Racism After Trump's Comments.

-- Driver Faces 5 Charges - And Potential Death Penalty - Over Immigrants' Deaths.

-- Spain Rescues Nearly 600 People At Sea As Migration Patterns Change.

And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Attend Unannounced Vigil In Charlottesville. (Daily Progress)

U.S. Service Member Killed In Afghan Battle With Militants. (NATO)

Search Continues For Missing U.S. Copter Off Hawaii. (Star-Advertiser)

Oregon Approves Expanding Abortion Access. (Washington Post)

Hundreds Killed In Asian Monsoon Storms And Flooding. (Guardian)

Woman's Lost Ring Found Wrapped Around Garden Carrot. (CBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman