Top Stories: Kushner Issues Statement; White House Distrusts Mueller

-- Jared Kushner Says 'I Did Not Collude' Ahead Of Senate Committee Appearance.

-- Russia Probe: Is The White House Trying To Discredit Muller?

Dozens Dead In Taliban Bombing In Afghanistan. (New York Times)

Israeli Embassy Guard Kills Jordanian In Attack, 2nd Man Dies. (BBC)

Russian Ambassador Kislyak Completes Assignment, Going Home. (CNN)

Robot Finds Possible Melted Fuel In Fukushima Reactor. (Japan Times)

35 Uncontained Large Fires Burning In U.S. ()

Three Tropical Storms In Pacific Ocean Pushing Away From Mexico. ()

Scott Blumstein Wins World Series Of Poker And $8.1 Million. (ESPN)

Survey Finds Average Cost Of A Gallon Of Regular Gas Up A Penny. (AP)

Stubbs, Honorary Cat "Mayor" Of Talkeetna, AK, Dies. (KTVA)

