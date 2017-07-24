Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 24 In Afghanistan's Capital

By Christianna Silva
Published July 24, 2017 at 10:29 AM EDT
Men look at the remains of their properties at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 24, 2017. A suicide car bomb killed dozens of people as well as the bomber early Monday morning in a western neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital where several prominent politicians reside, a government official said.
Men look at the remains of their properties at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 24, 2017. A suicide car bomb killed dozens of people as well as the bomber early Monday morning in a western neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital where several prominent politicians reside, a government official said.

At least 24 people were killed and 42 were wounded in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital in the early morning hours on Monday. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suicide bomber crashed his car packed with explosives into a bus full of government employees in Kabul, the Associated Press reports. The attack took place during rush hour in a western Kabul neighborhood where several prominent politicians reside.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said the target of the bombing was the intelligence services and their employees, the AP reports. He claimed the bus was filled with employees of the intelligence services and that Taliban insurgents spent the last two months shadowing the employees before carrying out the attack.

The Taliban also claims that 35 people were killed, and while they often exaggerate their battlefield gains and death tolls, other reports also site more than 26 deaths.

Three civilian vehicles and 15 shops were destroyed or damaged in the blast. Government security forces said a small bus owned by the Ministry of Mines had also been destroyed in the attack, but the National Directorate for Security, Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, said none of its personnel had been hit.

The Interior Ministry called Monday's attack "a criminal act against humanity," in a statement.

Since the beginning of this year, over 1,700 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan. Kabul has accounted for at least 20 percent of those casualties.

This blast is just one attack in the new wave of violence launched by the Taliban in recent days, with fighting in more than half a dozen provinces, the Associated Press reports. The Taliban is currently battling for control of Afghanistan against the Western-backed government and a NATO-led coalition. This resurgence of violence coincides with the U.S. administration considering the possibility of sending more troops into the country.

Christianna Silva is an NPR Digital News intern.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Christianna Silva
See stories by Christianna Silva
More Stories