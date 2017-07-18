Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Minneapolis Shooting Affects Australia; Hastert Moved From Prison

By Korva Coleman
Published July 18, 2017 at 11:32 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Transferred Out Of Prison.

-- 'American Nightmare': How A U.S. Police Shooting Is Roiling Australia.

-- Wildfires Rage Through British Columbia, Forcing 40,000 From Their Homes.

-- England Unveils New 10-Pound Note Featuring Jane Austen.

-- Kermit The Frog Actor Fired Over 'Unacceptable Business Conduct'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. To Impose Sanctions Over Iran's Ballistic Missile Program. (Reuters)

Duterte Wants To Extend Martial Law In Southern Philippines. (AP)

Trump Warns Venezuela Against Rewriting Its Constitution. (CNBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
