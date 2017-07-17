Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: South Korea Proposes Talks; A Mid-2016 Trump Timeline

By Korva Coleman
Published July 17, 2017 at 10:27 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Seoul Seeks New Talks With North Korea, Hoping To Tamp Down Tensions.

-- Timeline Of Trump And Russia In Mid-2016: A Series Of Coincidences Or Something More?

-- Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau, Known For 'Mission: Impossible' Dies At 89.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Kicks Off "Made In America" Week.Washington Post

Report: Secret Service Says It Didn't Vet Trump Jr. Meeting.Reuters

McCain Illness Delays Senate Vote On GOP Health Care Bill.Roll Call

Ariz. Flash Flood Kills 9 People At Swimming Hole.AZ Central

35 Large Fires Burn Uncontained In U.S.

Heavy Snow In Chile Causes Winter Blackouts.UPI

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman