NPR Blogs

Beyoncé Introduces Twins Via Instagram, And There Was Much Rejoicing

By Rachel Horn,
Lyndsey McKenna
Published July 14, 2017 at 7:01 AM EDT

It's finally official: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter gave birth to twins in June, and early Friday morning, Sir Carter and Rumi made their official debut on Instagram.

Beyoncé's caption reads, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

As of 6:45 a.m. ET, the photo had already surpassed 4.5 million likes on the social platform.

It has been a busy few months, so you're forgiven if you forgot that the year began with a baby bump for Queen Bey: Back in February, Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement became, within a day, the most-liked Instagram post of all time. Just a few weeks later, she performed the Lemonade tracks "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the 2017 Grammy Awards — and canceled on Coachella, vowing to return next year.

The Internet knew something was up when Jay Z didn't attend his own induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame on June 15, opting instead to thank the hip-hop community via a torrent of rambling Twitter posts. TMZ reported in June (and NPR confirmed) that Beyoncé's licensing company had filed documents June 26 to trademark the twins' names.

Should Bey need something to lull the newborns to sleep, there are always the lullaby versions of her own tunes.

