NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump Visits Paris; Revised Senate GOP Health Care Bill

By Korva Coleman
Published July 13, 2017 at 8:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Travels To Paris, Will Attend Bastille Day Parade.

-- Democrats Prepare For A Hard Bargain On Health Care If GOP Bill Fails.

-- Justice Department Defies Court Deadline To Release Sessions' Contacts With Russians.

-- Killer Of Putin Critic Boris Nemtsov Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.

And here are more early headlines:

Secretary Of State Tillerson In Qatar In Shuttle Diplomacy. (Bloomberg)

Indian Flooding Leaves 40 Dead, Threatens Rare Rhinos. (Reuters)

Oakland Police Told To Review Failures In Sex Abuse Case. (SF Gate)

Strengthening Tropical Storm Moves Away From Mexico's Pacific Coast. (NHC)

Cool! NASA Images Stream Back Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot. (BBC)

Elephant Rescued Swimming 10 Miles Off Sri Lankan Coast. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
