NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Soldier Accused Of Aiding ISIS; More On The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer

By Korva Coleman
Published July 11, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Soldier Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Provide Material Support To ISIS.

-- Just How Closely Linked Is The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer?

-- Military Plane Crash Kills At Least 16 In Mississippi.'

-- Doctor Accused Of Molesting U.S. Gymnasts To Plead Guilty To Other Charges.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Democrats Ask GOP Governors To Reject Health Bill. (Washington Post)

Iran Seeks To Expand Syria Cease Fire. (Reuters)

Wildfires Scorch Miles Of Land In U.S. And Western Canada. (AP)

Minn. Officer Who Killed Black Motorist Will Get Payment, Leave Force. (AP)

Head Of Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Pleads Not Guilty To Embezzlement. (CBNC)

N.Y. Yankee Phenom Aaron Judge Wins MLB's Home Run Derby. (ESPN)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
