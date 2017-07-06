House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Readmitted To Intensive Care Unit

Updated 6:30 p.m. ET

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was wounded last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., has undergone more surgery, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The procedure was for management of infection, according to a hospital statement, which also says the congressman tolerated it well. He remains in serious condition.

Scalise was moved back into intensive care because of concerns about infection.

Scalise, 51, who is the No. 3 Republican in the House, had been moved out of intensive care on June 22 after undergoing multiple surgeries. At that time, his condition was described as fair.

He had been in that unit since the shooting on June 14. Four other people were shot in the attack; Scalise was the most seriously wounded.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was killed in an exchange of fire with U.S. Capitol Police and other officers.

The FBI said it didn't appear that Hodgkinson was targeting a specific individual and the attack appears to have been spontaneous.

Scalise is the 17th member of Congress to be shot while in office.

He was elected in 2008 to represent Louisiana's 1st Congressional District. It was a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who had just been elected governor.

