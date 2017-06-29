Top Stories: Trump's Travel Ban; Pre-Existing Conditions Under GOP Plan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump's Travel Ban Is Set To Take Effect On Thursday.

-- Patients With Pre-Existing Conditions Fear Bias Under GOP Health Proposals.

-- Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC Commissioner Seat.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader To Meet Trump At White House. (CNN)

Wildfires Scorch Western Lands, Force Evacuations. (AP)

Chinese President In Hong Kong For Handover Anniversary. (VOA)

NATO Countries Will Increase Their Defense Spending. (Politico)

Trump Opens, Then Suddenly Closes Fundraiser To The Press. (CBS)

Beheaded Civilians Seen In Philippines City Hit By Islamist Militants. (Guardian)

Venezuelan Supreme Court Bars Senior Prosecutor From Leaving. (CNN)

