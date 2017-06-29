Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump's Travel Ban; Pre-Existing Conditions Under GOP Plan

By Korva Coleman
Published June 29, 2017 at 9:34 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump's Travel Ban Is Set To Take Effect On Thursday.

-- Patients With Pre-Existing Conditions Fear Bias Under GOP Health Proposals.

-- Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC Commissioner Seat.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader To Meet Trump At White House. (CNN)

Wildfires Scorch Western Lands, Force Evacuations. (AP)

Chinese President In Hong Kong For Handover Anniversary. (VOA)

NATO Countries Will Increase Their Defense Spending. (Politico)

Trump Opens, Then Suddenly Closes Fundraiser To The Press. (CBS)

Beheaded Civilians Seen In Philippines City Hit By Islamist Militants. (Guardian)

Venezuelan Supreme Court Bars Senior Prosecutor From Leaving. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman