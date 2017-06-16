Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump's Cuba Policy; Escaped Georgia Inmates Recaptured

By Korva Coleman
Published June 16, 2017 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Republicans And Democrats Come Together To Play Ball.

-- How Cubans Are Reacting To Trump's Harsher Policies.

-- Escaped Ga. Inmates Who Killed 2 Guards Captured In Tennessee, Police Say.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Health Care Reform Work Still Secret. (Houston Chronicle)

Report: U.S. To Send 4,000 Troops To Afghanistan. (AP)

Russia Claims It May Have Killed ISIS Leader. (New York Times)

London Tower Fire: Some Victims May Not Ever Be Identified. (BBC)

Judge Orders Deadlocked Cosby Jury To Continue Deliberating. (Philly.com)

Bomb Kills 8 At Chinese Kindergarten. (The West Australian)

Fighting Continues Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. (Reuters)

Security Flaw Detected In Georgia Election System. (WABE)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
