NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tulsa Police Officer Acquitted; Soundgarden's Cornell Found Dead

By Korva Coleman
Published May 18, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tulsa Police Officer Is Found Not Guilty In Death Of Terence Crutcher.

-- Chris Cornell, Lead Singer Of Soundgarden And AudioSlave, Dies At 52.

-- Video Appears To Show Erdogan's Guards Clashing With D.C. Protesters.

And here are more early headlines:

Secret Recording Of Brazilian President Hints He Directed Bribes. (New York Times)

Further U.S., E.U. Discussion On Proposed Laptop Ban On Flights. (AP)

E.U. Fines Facebook $122 Million Over Misleading Information. (Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Calls U.N. Security Council Meeting On Venezuela. (Bloomberg)

Central African Republic Refugees Stream Into Congo. (AFP)

Calif. Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Beehives. (KCBS)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
