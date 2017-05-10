Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Senate Intelligence Panel Subpoenas Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

By Richard Gonzales
Published May 10, 2017 at 8:01 PM EDT
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaking at the White House in February. He's been subpoenaed by a Senate committee investigating possible Trump campaign dealings with Russia.
The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena for President Trump's former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

In a joint announcement, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chairman of the panel, said, "The subpoena requests documents relevant to the Committee's investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 elections."

The senators said the documents are the same as those first requested from Flynn on April 28. But through his legal counsel, Flynn declined to cooperate with the committee's request.

Politico reports that Flynn's attorneys told the committee that the former general would not cooperate with the investigation unless he was granted immunity.

Flynn was fired by Trump in February after published reports that the national security adviser had misled Vice President Pence about his discussions with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's contacts with the Russian government are also being examined by the FBI's investigation of possible links between Trump campaign officials and Russian meddling in the elections. The status of that probe is unclear in the wake of Trump's firing of FBI chief James Comey on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
