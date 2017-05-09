Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Phoenix Murder Suspect Detained; Jakarta Blasphemy Case

By Korva Coleman
Published May 9, 2017 at 8:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Phoenix Police Announce A Break In The 'Serial Street Shooter' Case.

-- Jakarta's Minority Christian Governor Convicted Of Blasphemy.

And here are more early headlines:

Polls Close In South Korea's Presidential Election. (New York Times)

Report: Trump Considers Moving U.S. Troops To Afghanistan. (Washington Post)

Trump Weighing U.S. Role In Paris Climate Accord. (AFP)

Former French Leader Seeks Role With Macron Government. (BBC)

France Clearing Migrant Camp Near Paris. (Reuters)

Venezuelan Police Use Tear Gas; Hundreds Evacuate, Including Children. (AP)

Texas To Sue Local Officials Who Don't Back Sanctuary Cities Ban. (Los Angeles Times)

Owners Of Dead Giant Rabbit Furious With United Airlines Over Handling. (Des Moines Register)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman