NPR Blogs

Top Stories: May Day Protests Highlight Trump Actions; Cleaning Up Coal

By Korva Coleman
Published May 1, 2017 at 8:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United Against Trump, May Day Protests Expected To Swell.

-- Environmentalists, Coal Companies Rally Around Technology To Clean Up Coal.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll From Weekend Storms Now At 14 People. (AP)

Protests Planned Today Against Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff. (CNN)

New Law Allows Japanese Warship To Protect U.S. Supply Ship. (BBC)

After Phone Call, Thai Prime Minister Accepts Trump Invitation To Visit. (AP)

Venezuelan Leader Sees Local Elections This Year, Increases Wages. (Reuters)

San Diego Shooter Kills 1, Injures 7 And Is Killed By Police. (Union-Tribune)

Cleveland 5-Year-Old Girl Missing, Police Open Search. (Cleveland.com)

