NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Turkish Referendum; Jailed Palestinians' Hunger Strike

By Korva Coleman
Published April 17, 2017 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey's President Is Granted Broad New Powers By Referendum Voters.

-- More Than 1,000 Palestinians In Israeli Prisons Go On Hunger Strike.

-- Bridal Couple Removed From United Airlines Flight Without Incident.

And here are more early headlines:

Japan Planning For Potential Korean Crisis, Including Refugees. (Reuters)

Ark. Gov. Works Toward Lifting Several Execution Stays. (AP)

Gorsuch's Supreme Court Cases Include Church-State Separation. (WMAQ)

China Reports Strong GDP, But There's Caution. (New York Times)

Sri Lankan Garbage Dump Collapses, Killing 26. (VOA)

Why Your Tax Filing Deadline Is April 18th. (Charlotte Observer)

The 2017 Boston Marathon Is Today: How To Watch. (Washington Post)

April The Giraffe's Baby Is A Boy! There's A Contest To Name Him. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
