Top Stories: Body Of North Korean Man Returned; Atlanta Bridge Collapse

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Malaysia Sends Men Questioned In Murder Back To North Korea, Along With Kim's Body.

-- I-85 Bridge Collapse In Atlanta Brings Headache To 250,000 Drivers A Day.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump To Sign Executive Orders On Trade. (USA Today)

Tillerson Attending Rescheduled NATO Meeting In Brussels. (RFE/RL)

Severe Storms Expected In The Plains And East Coast. ()

South Africa Finance Minister Fired, Had Warned Of Corruption. (BBC)

Australia Cyclone Aftermath Triggers Deadly Flooding. (ABC Online)

U.S. Condemns Venezuelan President's Power Grab. (NBC)

VIDEO: Baseball Players Hit The Deck When Bees Swarm Field. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.