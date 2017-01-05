Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Congress Examines Alleged Russian Hacking; Macy's Cuts Jobs

By Korva Coleman
Published January 5, 2017 at 9:29 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wave Of Congressional Probes Into Cyber Threats Set To Begin.

-- 4 People In Custody In Chicago Over Beating Live-Streamed On Facebook.

-- Macy's To Close Stores, Cut Jobs Amid Weak Holiday Sales.

And here are more early headlines:

Survivor Of Charleston Church Shooting Testifies. (Post & Courier)

Winter Storm Pummels The West, Killing One. (Weather.com)

House Panel Says Planned Parenthood Should Be Defunded. (Washington Post)

Saudi Arabia To Accept Four Guantanamo Detainees. (VOA)

Dozens Of Filipino Prisoners Still At Large After Jailbreak. (AFP)

Gambian Army Chief Backing President Who Lost Election. (Guardian)

Mexican Gasoline Price Hike Stirs Unrest, Looting. (Reuters)

Chinese City Hosts Stunning Ice Sculpture Festival. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
