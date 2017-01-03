Top Stories: House GOP Acts On Ethics Office; Turkish Shooting Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkish Authorities Have Reportedly Identified Nightclub Shooting Suspect.

-- House GOP Votes To Strip Independence From Congressional Ethics Office.

And here are more early headlines:

Five Deaths In South From Severe Weather. (Weather.com)

No Travel In Much Of North Dakota Because Of Snow Storm. (NDDOT)

Trump Criticizes North Korea, China On Twitter. (Wall Street Journal)

Dozens Dead In Brazil Prison Riot; Police Seek Fugitives. (BBC)

Syrian Rebels Freeze Truce; Claim Syria, Russia Violating Terms. (UPI)

U.N. Says More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Iraq In 2016. (VOA)

Former Hong Kong Leader In Corruption Trial. (BBC)

U.S. Customs Computer Glitch Delays Many Flights. (Reuters)

China Dispatches First Freight Train To Britain. (Telegraph)

