Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The Fed Meets On Interest Rates; Flint's Water Is Still Unsafe

By Korva Coleman
Published December 14, 2016 at 7:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Fed Watchers Expect Short-Term Interest Rates To Rise Soon.

-- An Obama-Backed Change At Voice Of America Has Trump Critics Worried.

-- A Year Later, Unfiltered Flint Tap Water Is Still Unsafe To Drink.

And here are more early headlines:

Evacuation Of Civilians Delayed In Aleppo; Fighting Resumes. (Telegraph)

Trump To Meet With Tech Industry Leaders Today. (Recode)

Dangerous Wind Chills Persist In Upper Plains. ()

Philippines President Says He Killed Suspects To Show Police. (Guardian)

Actor Alan Thicke Dies; Starred On "Growing Pains". (Los Angeles Times)

National Film Registry Adds "Thelma And Louise", "Lion King", Others. (Variety)

On 4th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shootings, 15 Minutes Of Silence. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman