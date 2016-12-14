Top Stories: The Fed Meets On Interest Rates; Flint's Water Is Still Unsafe

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Fed Watchers Expect Short-Term Interest Rates To Rise Soon.

-- An Obama-Backed Change At Voice Of America Has Trump Critics Worried.

-- A Year Later, Unfiltered Flint Tap Water Is Still Unsafe To Drink.

And here are more early headlines:

Evacuation Of Civilians Delayed In Aleppo; Fighting Resumes. (Telegraph)

Trump To Meet With Tech Industry Leaders Today. (Recode)

Dangerous Wind Chills Persist In Upper Plains. ()

Philippines President Says He Killed Suspects To Show Police. (Guardian)

Actor Alan Thicke Dies; Starred On "Growing Pains". (Los Angeles Times)

National Film Registry Adds "Thelma And Louise", "Lion King", Others. (Variety)

On 4th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shootings, 15 Minutes Of Silence. (AP)

