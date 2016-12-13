Top Stories: Trump's Business Plans; Science Under A Trump Presidency

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Tweets About Plans To Leave 2 Children Running Businesses.

-- Trump's Election Leaves Scientists In a Climate Of Uncertainty.

And here are more early headlines:

Reports From Aleppo That Civilians Are Executed And Bombed. (USA Today)

Dangerously Frigid Air Blasting Across Northern Plains. ()

Accused S.C. Church Shooter Had List Of Churches, Mostly Black. (The State)

Quest Says 34,000 Lab Customers' Information Exposed In Hack. (CNBC)

Relief Official Says North Korean Flood Victims Still Need Aid. (Reuters)

British Train Drivers Start 2 Day Strike; Travel Snarled. (BBC)

A New King Is Crowned In Malaysia. (AP)

Calif. Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man With Dementia. (Los Angeles Times)

Scientists Say Sea Ice Melt Could Cut Polar Bear Population. (PhysOrg)

