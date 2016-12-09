Top Stories: South Korean Impeachment; Key Trump Cabinet Picks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korean Lawmakers Vote Overwhelmingly To Impeach President.

-- A Look At Donald Trump's Key Cabinet Picks.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Government Funding Bill, Sends To Senate. (Los Angeles Times)

Federal Judge To Review Wisconsin Presidential Recount. (AP)

Defense Secretary On Unannounced Afghanistan Visit. (VOA)

Syria Stops Fight In Aleppo As Thousands Of Civilians Flee. (BBC)

U.S. Park To Reopen After Deadly Tennessee Fires. (Tennessee News Sentinel)

Costs Nearly Double To Clean Up Fukushima Nuclear Plant. (Reuters)

Ghana Opposition Leader "Confident" He Won Election. (AllAfrica.com)

Snow Causes Highway Pileups In Several States; 3 Dead In Michigan. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.