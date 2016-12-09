Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: South Korean Impeachment; Key Trump Cabinet Picks

By Korva Coleman
Published December 9, 2016 at 9:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korean Lawmakers Vote Overwhelmingly To Impeach President.

-- A Look At Donald Trump's Key Cabinet Picks.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Government Funding Bill, Sends To Senate. (Los Angeles Times)

Federal Judge To Review Wisconsin Presidential Recount. (AP)

Defense Secretary On Unannounced Afghanistan Visit. (VOA)

Syria Stops Fight In Aleppo As Thousands Of Civilians Flee. (BBC)

U.S. Park To Reopen After Deadly Tennessee Fires. (Tennessee News Sentinel)

Costs Nearly Double To Clean Up Fukushima Nuclear Plant. (Reuters)

Ghana Opposition Leader "Confident" He Won Election. (AllAfrica.com)

Snow Causes Highway Pileups In Several States; 3 Dead In Michigan. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman