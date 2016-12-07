Top Stories: Deadly Indonesia Quake; Trump Is Time's 'Person Of The Year'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Frantic' Search for Survivors After Earthquake In Indonesia Kills Nearly 100.

-- 'Time' Magazine Names Donald Trump Person Of The Year.

And here are more early headlines:

Photos Of Pearl Harbor Attack On 75th Anniversary . (Daily Beast)

More Than 50 Killed In Indonesian Earthquake. (Reuters)

Syrian Government Takes Majority Of Aleppo From Rebels. (AFP)

Japan's Softbank Promises $50 Billion U.S. Investment. (Reuters)

GOP Spending Bill Waiver Would Let Mattis Become Defense Secretary. (AP)

Opening Arguments Set For Today In S.C. Church Killing Trial. (Post & Courier)

Senate To Vote On Obamacare Repeal In January. (Politico)

Detroit Recount Unclear After Voting Machines Discovered Broken. (Detroit News)

Oakland Officials Declare Local Emergency For Warehouse Fire. (KNTV)

