NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Indonesia Quake; Trump Is Time's 'Person Of The Year'

By Korva Coleman
Published December 7, 2016 at 9:30 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Frantic' Search for Survivors After Earthquake In Indonesia Kills Nearly 100.

-- 'Time' Magazine Names Donald Trump Person Of The Year.

And here are more early headlines:

Photos Of Pearl Harbor Attack On 75th Anniversary . (Daily Beast)

More Than 50 Killed In Indonesian Earthquake. (Reuters)

Syrian Government Takes Majority Of Aleppo From Rebels. (AFP)

Japan's Softbank Promises $50 Billion U.S. Investment. (Reuters)

GOP Spending Bill Waiver Would Let Mattis Become Defense Secretary. (AP)

Opening Arguments Set For Today In S.C. Church Killing Trial. (Post & Courier)

Senate To Vote On Obamacare Repeal In January. (Politico)

Detroit Recount Unclear After Voting Machines Discovered Broken. (Detroit News)

Oakland Officials Declare Local Emergency For Warehouse Fire. (KNTV)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
