NPR Blogs

WATCH: A Slow-Mo, Many-Car Pileup In Snowy Montreal

By Camila Domonoske
Published December 6, 2016 at 4:06 PM EST

Let's note off the bat: According to the CBC, there were no serious injuries reported as a result of this many-car pileup.

So you can go ahead and laugh, if you're so inclined. Or wince your way through as driver after driver seems to think, "Hey, I've got this." (And be sure to watch to the end; it ain't over 'til it's over.)

This video, shot Monday in Montreal by Willem Shepherd, shows a slow-motion car accident caused by one hill, some slippery precipitation and a series of miscalculations.

It starts with a bus and a half-dozen cars, and goes ... well, it goes downhill from there.

