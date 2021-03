Top Stories: Nov. Unemployment Drops; Low Support For ACA Repeal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.6 Percent, Lowest Level Since 2007.

-- Full Size Replica Of The Titanic Is Under Construction In China.

-- Only 26 Percent Of Americans Support Full Repeal Of Obamacare, Poll Finds.

-- Bitterness Overwhelms As Trump And Clinton Staffers Face-Off At Harvard.

And here are more early headlines:

Wisc. Presidential Recount Starts; Mich., Penn. Recounts Unclear. (New York Times)

At Least 11 Killed In Tennessee Wildfires. (Reuters)

A Year After San Bernardino Attack, FBI Continues Investigation. (Los Angeles Times)

Death Threats To Mich. Electoral College Member Voting for Trump. (CNN)

Texas Gov. Wants Ban On Funding For Colleges Sheltering Undocumented People. (KXAN)

Italy Poised To Vote On Major Constitutional Change. (Bloomberg)

Obama Administration Backs Military Draft Registration For Women. (NBC)

Seismic Activity Recorded At Ohio State Stadium During Win. (Cleveland.com)

A Dry Christmas Tree Burns Faster Than You Think. (Worcester Telegram)

