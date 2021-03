Top Stories: New Trump Cabinet Picks; Deadly Southern Tornadoes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Taps Steve Mnuchin To Lead Treasury Department.

-- Trump Taps Billionaire Investor Wilbur Ross For Commerce Secretary.

-- Strong Storms, Including Tornadoes, Hit Southeast, Killing At Least 3.

And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Fleeing From Aleppo, As Bombing Continues. (New York Times)

Trump To Announce Deal To Keep 1,000 Jobs In Indiana. (CNBC)

Three Killed, Thousands Flee Tennessee "Firestorm". (CNN)

Bodies Recovered In Colombia Crash That Wiped Out Soccer Team. (NBC)

Mass Rally In Cuba Eulogizes Fidel Castro. (BBC)

Tenn. Co-Workers To Share $420 Million Powerball Jackpot. (Tennessean)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.