NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Syrian Fighting In Aleppo; Unfounded Trump Claims On Voting

By Korva Coleman
Published November 28, 2016 at 9:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thousands Flee Eastern Aleppo As Syrian Regime Forces Advance.

-- Trump Makes Unfounded Claim That 'Millions' Voted Illegally For Clinton.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippines Police Detonate Bomb Near U.S. Embassy. (CNN)

Report: Claims Of Torture In Turkey Following Failed Coup. (BBC)

Protests Set Over India's Withdrawal Of High Currency Notes. (NDTV)

Zimbabwe Re-Introducing Currency Notes. (Bloomberg)

Fighting In Uganda Leaves Scores Dead. (VOA)

San Francisco Public Transit Payment System Hacked. (San Francisco Examiner)

U.K. Lawmaker Calls For Bruce Springsteen As U.S. Ambassador To U.K. (Sun)

