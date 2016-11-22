On Conflict Of Interest And Climate Change: What Trump Told 'Times' Journalists
Donald Trump had a wide-ranging talk with New York Times journalists on Tuesday.
The president-elect disavowed the alt-right — a movement with views widely considered anti-Semitic and white supremacist—and also dismissed concerns about his potential conflicts of interests. Times journalists live tweeted the meeting. Here are some highlights:
On Whether He Spoke To Nigel Farage About Opposing Wind Farms:
"I might have brought it up," Trump says of Farage meeting and wind farms.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
On Potential Conflicts Of Interest:
Trump on his businesses/conflict q's: "The law's totally on my side, the president can't have a conflict of interest."— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
Conflicts of interest? Trump says: “If it were up to some people, I would never, ever see my daughter Ivanka again."— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016
What about selling your company? “That’s a really hard thing to do, because I have real estate."— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016
"My company's so unimportant to me relative to what I'm doing." Trump.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
Trump acknowledges the DC hotel he owns is "probably a more valuable asset than it was before." Says the brand is "hotter."— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
On Whether He'll Prosecute Clinton:
"My inclination would be for whatever power I have on the matter is to say let's go forward.This has been looked at for so long, ad nauseum"— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
That last tweet was Trump making clear he doesn't favor prosecution. Added people could argue the Clinton Foundation has done "good work."— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
"I think it would be very very divisive for the country," Trump says about prosecuting the Clintons.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
On his chief strategist Steve Bannon:
Trump: “I’ve known Steve Bannon a long time. If i thought he was a racist, or alt-right…I wouldn’t even think about hiring him."— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016
Trump on Bannon: "I think it's very hard on him. I think he's having a hard time with it. Because it's not him."— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
On Peace in the Middle East:
“I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians, that would be such a great achievement."— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016
Trump: Jared Kushner could help make peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.— Elisabeth Bumiller (@BumillerNYT) November 22, 2016
On the Alt-Right:
Will the President-elect condemn Richard Spencer’s alt-right gathering? “I condemn them. I disavow, and I condemn,” says Trump.— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016
On Climate Change:
"I think there is some connectivity" between humans and climate change, Trump says.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016
On climate change, Trump says he is also thinking about "how much it will cost our companies” & the effect on American competitiveness.— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 22, 2016