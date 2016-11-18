Top Stories: Trump Claim On Ford Plant; New Weather Satellite

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Takes Credit For Saving A U.S. Ford Plant That Wasn't Planning To Move.

-- New Weather Satellite Provides Forecasts For The Final Frontier.

And here are more early stories:

Many Large Wildfires Continue Burning In Southern U.S. (ABC)

Blizzard Warnings In Effect In Northern Plains. ()

Volkswagen To Cut Some 30,000 Jobs In Restructuring. (Wall Street Journal)

Former Phillipines Dictator Reburied In Heroes Cemetery. (Philippines Star)

2 Chinese Astronauts Back On Earth After Month In Space. (Phys.org)

Heavy Syrian Bombing In Aleppo Kills Dozens. (CNN)

Gas Truck Explosion In Mozambique Kills Scores Of People. (Al Jazeera)

Kidnapped L.A. Judge Rescued In Colombia. (AP)

