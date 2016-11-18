Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump Claim On Ford Plant; New Weather Satellite

By Korva Coleman
Published November 18, 2016 at 8:10 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Takes Credit For Saving A U.S. Ford Plant That Wasn't Planning To Move.

-- New Weather Satellite Provides Forecasts For The Final Frontier.

And here are more early stories:

Many Large Wildfires Continue Burning In Southern U.S. (ABC)

Blizzard Warnings In Effect In Northern Plains. ()

Volkswagen To Cut Some 30,000 Jobs In Restructuring. (Wall Street Journal)

Former Phillipines Dictator Reburied In Heroes Cemetery. (Philippines Star)

2 Chinese Astronauts Back On Earth After Month In Space. (Phys.org)

Heavy Syrian Bombing In Aleppo Kills Dozens. (CNN)

Gas Truck Explosion In Mozambique Kills Scores Of People. (Al Jazeera)

Kidnapped L.A. Judge Rescued In Colombia. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman