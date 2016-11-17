Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump On Immigration; Anti-Trump Protests Continue

By Korva Coleman
Published November 17, 2016 at 7:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Border Patrol Agents' Union Confers With Trump On Securing The Border.

-- Protests Against Trump's Election Continue Across The Country.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Discusses Globalization On Trip to Germany. (BBC)

Uncontrolled Wildfires Scorching Southern Appalachian Region. (AP)

Surgeon General Releases Comprehensive Report On Addiction. (Washington Post)

Philippines Leader Considers Leaving International Criminal Court. (VOA)

NPR, Other Media Urge Judge To Open Roof Competency Hearing. (AP)

Even Older Structure Found Within Mayan Pyramid Ruins. (CBS)

Ancient 10 Commandments Tablet Auctioned For $850,000. (Jerusalem Post)

The Annual Great American Smokeout Is Underway. (American Cancer Society)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman