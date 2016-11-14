Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Zealand Quake; Assange Questioned In Alleged Sex Crimes

By Korva Coleman
Published November 14, 2016 at 10:36 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Powerful Quake, Tourists, Residents (And Cows) Stranded In New Zealand.

-- Prosecutors Question Julian Assange Over Sex Crime Accusations.

And here are more early headlines:

A Fifth Day Of Protest Following Trump's Election. (USA Today)

President Obama Departs For Overseas Trip Today, Starting With Greece. (VOA)

Myanmar Soldiers, Armed Civilians Clash. (CNN)

Sudden India Currency Ban Causes Hardship For Many. (New York Times)

Some Southern Wildfires Believed Started By Arson. (AP)

Toyota To Pay $3.4 Billion To Settle Early Rusting Vehicle Cases. (UPI)

Hate Incidents Rise Following Trump Election. (Time)

