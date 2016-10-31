Top Stories: Clinton Email Investigation; Chinese Mine Explosion

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FBI Obtains A Warrant To Review Newly Discovered Emails.

-- 33 Miners Missing, Presumed Trapped After Explosion In Chinese Coal Mine.

And here are more early headlines:

Italian Officials Vow Rebuilding Effort After Latest Quake. (NBC)

Turkey Sacks More Than 10,000 Public Servants In Post Coup Purge. (CNN)

Iraq Presses Military Offensive Against Mosul. (Reuters)

Venezuelan Political Crisis Talks Open. (Deutsche Welle)

Oklahoma Manhunt Suspect Killed In Police Shootout. (KWTV)

U.N. Says Billions Of Children Exposed To Toxic Air Pollution. (VOA)

Chicago Cubs Beat Cleveland Indians 3-2 In World Series Game 5. (Chicago Tribune)

