Top Stories: Russian Ships Won't Refuel In Spain; World Series Fans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After NATO Objections, Russian Warships Won't Refuel At Spanish Port.

-- Hey Indians Fans - Where Was The Love Before The World Series?

And here are more early headlines:

Alarming Report Shows Decline Of Wildlife Populations On Earth. (CNBC)

UNICEF Chief Says Syrian School Attack May Be A War Crime. (UNICEF)

Strong New Earthquakes In Italy. (BBC)

Tension Between Officials And Protesters At Dakota Access Pipeline. (AP)

Officials Still Seeking Oklahoma Murder Suspect At Large. (AP)

Maine Insurer Drops Elective Abortion Coverage. (Maine Public Radio)

Report Blames Pilot Error For Deadly Marine Crash. (Star-Advertiser)

UN Says 2016 Deadliest Year For Migrants In Mediterranean. (UNHCR)

Chinese Sailor Traveling Across Pacific Is Missing At Sea. (SFGate)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.