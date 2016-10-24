Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: AT&T Time Warner Merger; Activist Tom Hayden Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published October 24, 2016 at 9:23 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Longtime Progressive Activist Tom Hayden Dies At 76.

-- Sexism Is Out In The Open In The 2016 Campaign. That May Have Been Inevitable.

--AT&T-Time Warner Proposed Merger Is Compared To Comcast Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

France Is Clearing Calais Migrant Camp. (BBC)

Heavy Bombardment Is Reported In Aleppo. (Al Jazeera)

South Korean Leader Calls For Second Terms For Presidents. (Korea Herald)

Average Price Of Gas Falls Slightly For The First Time In 11 Weeks. (AP)

Cold Weather Kills Thousands Of Fish In Louisiana River. (WAFB)

Leaning San Francisco Tower Is Also Sinking. (Los Angeles Times)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
