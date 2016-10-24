Top Stories: AT&T Time Warner Merger; Activist Tom Hayden Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Longtime Progressive Activist Tom Hayden Dies At 76.

-- Sexism Is Out In The Open In The 2016 Campaign. That May Have Been Inevitable.

--AT&T-Time Warner Proposed Merger Is Compared To Comcast Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

France Is Clearing Calais Migrant Camp. (BBC)

Heavy Bombardment Is Reported In Aleppo. (Al Jazeera)

South Korean Leader Calls For Second Terms For Presidents. (Korea Herald)

Average Price Of Gas Falls Slightly For The First Time In 11 Weeks. (AP)

Cold Weather Kills Thousands Of Fish In Louisiana River. (WAFB)

Leaning San Francisco Tower Is Also Sinking. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.