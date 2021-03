Top Stories: Mosul Military Advance; McCain On Supreme Court Nominees

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Advance On Mosul Continues As Aid Groups Brace For Civilian Casualties.

-- Sen. McCain Says Republicans Will Block All Court Nominations If Clinton Wins.

Russia And Syria Pause Airstrikes On Aleppo. (AP)

Top Police Official Apologizes For Historical Mistreatment Of Minorities. (Los Angeles Times)

3 Kansas Men Please Not Guilty To Suspected Terror Plot. (Reuters)

Wikileaks Alleges Ecuador Cut Assange's Internet Link. (Time)

Unmanned Private Rocket Launched To ISS With Supplies. (Space.com)

Two Dead, Two Missing In German Chemical Plant Blast. (Deutsche Welle)

Category 1 Typhoon Aims For Vietnam. (AccuWeather)

Japan Looks To Cut Soaring Olympic Costs By Moving Events. (AP)

