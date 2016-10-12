Top Stories: Flooding Cleanup In S.C.; Arkansas Tries To Blow Up A Bridge

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- S.C. Residents Begin Cleanup In Hurricane Flooded Areas.

-- WATCH: Arkansas Tries To Blow Up Bridge, Bridge Doesn't Cooperate.

-- At Sacramento Kings Game, Singer Of National Anthem Takes A Knee.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton Campaign Chair Alleges Trump Coordinating With Russia. (USA Today)

At Least 4 Myanmar Soldiers Killed In Clash With Rebels. (Reuters)

Lawyers For Surviving Paris Bombing Suspect Quit Case. (BBC)

UN To Vaccinate 41 Million African Children Against Polio. (UN News Centre)

Temporary Blackout In Tokyo Affects 350,000. (Japan Times)

New Philippines President To Visit China, Criticizes U.S. (AFP)

Alaskans Ask Tourists To Leave Walruses Alone. (AP)

