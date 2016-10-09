The Second Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And 6 Videos)

The second presidential debate was a no-holds-barred affair. Trump and Clinton did not shake hands at the outset — and it quickly turned nasty. Trump dismissed his comments on women as "locker room talk," and then attacked Clinton for her husband's transgressions. Clinton talked past the attacks, defending her record, and tried to prosecute Trump for not having the temperament to be president. She said his latest comments on women "represents exactly who he is." Trump stayed on the offensive, attacking the moderators and disagreeing with his running mate on Russia. With that, here are the six must-watch moments:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Trump on comments from leaked video: "Certainly I'm not proud of it. But this is locker room talk." #debate pic.twitter.com/44OQil1lhm — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2016

Donald Trump: "Bill Clinton was abusive to women. Hillary Clinton attacked those same women." #debates #Debates2016 https://t.co/tTxt1Fu2zk — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 10, 2016

Clinton: "Good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law."



Trump: "Because you'd be in jail."#debate pic.twitter.com/eCuP4ZkYem — New York Times Video (@nytvideo) October 10, 2016