Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

NCAA Names Venues For Championships It Yanked From North Carolina

By Bill Chappell
Published October 7, 2016 at 3:38 PM EDT
Greensboro Coliseum, seen here during last year's ACC tournament, won't be hosting early rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament — the games will be played in South Carolina, instead.
Greensboro Coliseum, seen here during last year's ACC tournament, won't be hosting early rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament — the games will be played in South Carolina, instead.

South Carolina, California, and Virginia are among the states that snapped up high-profile sporting events after the NCAA decided to relocate seven championship events from North Carolina over the state's transgender law.

The events include early rounds of March Madness; North Carolina had already lost the NBA's All-Star Game because of its controversial HB2 law that limits civil rights protections for LGBT individuals.

On the heels of the NCAA's move last month, the Atlantic Coast Conference — which was founded in North Carolina in the 1950s — said it's also moving all upcoming major championships outside the state.

Here the list published by the NCAA Friday:

  • 2016 Division I Women's Soccer Championship, College Cup, Dec. 2 and 4: San Jose, California (Avaya Stadium; West Coast Conference, host).

  • 2016 Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships, Dec. 2 and 3: Salem, Virginia (Kerr Stadium; Old Dominion Athletic Conference, host).

  • 2017 Division I Men's Basketball Championship,first/second-rounds, March 17 and 19: Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena; Southern Conference and Furman University, hosts).

  • 2017 Division I Women's Golf Championships, regional, May 8-10: Athens, Georgia (University of Georgia Golf Course; University of Georgia, host).

  • 2017 Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships, May 22-27: Chattanooga, Tennessee (Champions Tennis Club; University of the South, host).

  • 2017 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship, May 26 and 28: Boston (Gillette Stadium; University of Massachusetts, Amherst, host).

  • 2017 Division II Baseball Championship, May 27-June 3, Grand Prairie, Texas (The Ballpark in Grand Prairie; Angelo State University, host).

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR BlogsNPR News
    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
    See stories by Bill Chappell
    More Stories