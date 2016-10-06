Top Stories: Hurricane Matthew; Unemployment Report Tomorrow

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Millions Of Coastal Residents Warned To Flee Inland As Hurricane Nears Florida.

-- Friday's Jobs Reports Could Help Shape Election Outlook.

-- These Are The 2016 National Book Award Finalists.

-- 'Hanoi Hanna', Whose Broadcasts Taunted And Entertained American GIs, Dies.

Paris Climate Accord To Take Effect After Over 190 Nations Ratify It. (Time)

Iraq, Enraged At Turkish Incursions, Seeks U.N. Session. (Reuters)

Officials To Discuss Minnesota Mall Stabbing Investigation. (AP)

Chinese Man Sentenced For Trying To Steal Secrets From Ag Firms. (Des Moines Register)

Duke Energy Taking Coal Ash Out Of N.C. Power Plant Pits. (Winston-Salem Journal)

Leader And Ex-Leader Meet To Save Colombian Peace Deal. (AFP)

MLB's American League Playoff Series Start Tonight. (AP)

