NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest In New York Area Bombs; Russia's Parliamentary Elections

By Korva Coleman
Published September 19, 2016 at 10:24 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Hunt Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, Over Bombs In New York Area.

-- Putin's United Russia Party Wins Big In Election; Some Ballot-Stuffing Seen.

And here are more early headlines:

Non-Aligned Movement Concludes Summit By Condemning U.S. (AFP)

Sudan Threatens To Close Border With South Sudan Over Militants. (Reuters)

U.N. To Hold First Summit On Refugees. (AP)

Study Says South East Asia Haze Kills 100,000. (Financial Times)

Charmaine Carr Dies, Played Liesel In "Sound Of Music". (USA Today)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
