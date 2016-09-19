Top Stories: Latest In New York Area Bombs; Russia's Parliamentary Elections

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Hunt Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, Over Bombs In New York Area.

-- Putin's United Russia Party Wins Big In Election; Some Ballot-Stuffing Seen.

And here are more early headlines:

Non-Aligned Movement Concludes Summit By Condemning U.S. (AFP)

Sudan Threatens To Close Border With South Sudan Over Militants. (Reuters)

U.N. To Hold First Summit On Refugees. (AP)

Study Says South East Asia Haze Kills 100,000. (Financial Times)

Charmaine Carr Dies, Played Liesel In "Sound Of Music". (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.