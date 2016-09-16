Top Stories: Sen. Kaine On Immigration; Trump Won't Discuss Obama's Birthplace

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- His Immigration Views Were Shaped by Time Abroad, Sen. Tim Kaine Says.

-- Trump Still Won't Say He Believes Obama Born In U.S. Despite Campaign Claim He Does.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Talk Trade With TPP Supporters, Including Kasich. (CNN)

Vigil For Teen Killed By Columbus, Ohio Police. ()

Fighting Reported Near Damascus In Test Of Syrian Truce. (CBS)

Suu Kyi Urges U.S. To Lift Sanctions On Myanmar. (Time)

Washington State To Test For Pesticides In Pot. (Seattle Times)

Arizona's 1st Female Governor, Rose Mofford, Dies. (KJZZ)

Japan Touts Manga Landmarks To Boost Tourism. (AP)

